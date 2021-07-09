JONESBOROUGH — The Rev. Larry Manuel Arrowood, 74, Telford, went to be with the Lord Tuesday while at his residence from injuries sustained in an accident.
The Rev. Arrowood was born in Washington County, Tennessee, and a son of the late Larce Thomas and Leota Starnes Arrowood.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1967-71 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.
He was a surveyor for the State of Tennessee for 36 years.
He served as minister at Hot Springs Free Will Baptist Church in North Carolina for more than 28 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years: Jean Kyker Arrowood of Telford; children: Julie (Scott) Rastall, Lorie (John) Fulton and Keith Arrowood (Lisa Johnston); grandchildren: Matthew Rastall, Logan Fulton and Brayden Arrowood; sisters: Brenda Cutshall, Linda (Gary) Massey and Diane (Tim) Malone; a brother: Noah (Cathy) Arrowood; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The Funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in Dillow-Taylor Chapel with Pastor Tim Roach and Pastor Tim Broyles officiating.
Interment services will be conducted Monday at 11 a.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brayden Arrowood, Brad Duncan, Logan Fulton, Bryan Kyker, Don Kyker, Matthew Rastall.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Dykes, Gary Massey, Johnny Moore, and Carson Wallin.
Condolences may be sent to the Arrowood family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.