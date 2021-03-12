Rev. Lowell S. Phillips, 75, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord March 5.
Lowell was a lifelong resident of the Green Shed community.
He retired from Tennessee Eastman.
Lowell was a member of Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Lowell was preceded in death by his son: Bryan Phillips; his parents: Claude and Sylvia Phillips; and two sisters: Nova Draper and Jane Pratt.
He is survived by his loving wife: Ada Phillips; two granddaughters: Angel Plemmons and her husband, Cory, and Swade Lane; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters: Zada Richards and Norma Kern; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Wade McAmis officiating.
Burial will follow in Bethesda CPC Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund c/o Donna Hanson, 16340 Kingsport Hwy, Fall Branch, TN 37656.