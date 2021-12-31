The Rev. Lynn Neas, 73, of the Horse Creek community, passed away Wednesday at Newport Medical Center.
Rev. Neas was a faithful husband, father, grandfather and pastor.
Rev. Neas favorite Bible verse was Malachi 3:17 ”in that day when he makes up his jewels” and his favorite year round song ”O Come all ye Faithful”.
He was a Lab Technician at Ball Medal for 28 Years.
He served as pastor for 45 years to Cedar Creek, Cherry Hill, Community Chapel of Talbott, and Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Churches and was the Chaplain at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Rev. Ray and Charlsie Neas; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Johnny and Lucille Holt; a brother: Larry Neas; a brother-in-law: Jason Lamb; a nephew: Matt Scott; and a niece: Whitney Hill.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Kathy Neas; three son: Spence and Paige Neas, Zak and Kim Neas, and Josh and April Neas; grandchildren: Cody and Heidi Neas of Alabama, Seth Neas, Channing and Schuyler Roberts, Jessie Neas, Drew Neas and Eli Neas; four great-grandchildren: Bailey Roberts, Serenity Bolton, Austin Roberts and Jacquilline Roberts; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Jackie Neas, E.C. and Paulette Reed, Sheilia Scott, Tim and Lisa Hopson, and Reece Holt; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 8, 2022, at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
The funeral service will be Jan. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Scott Cline and the Rev. Jeff Blake officiating.
Interment will be in Union Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Freeman and the Rev. Asa Adams officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Hopson, Cody Neas, Seth Neas, Drew Neas, Eli Neas, Bryson Broyles, Thomas Darnell and Cory Hopson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Coach Bobby Broyles, Dr. Kevin Toppenburg, Ellas Hughes, the Rev. Bill Greer, Ottis Haney, Horse Creek Rook Club, fellow ministers from Central and Union, Tennessee, National Free Will Baptist Association and the men of Union Chapel FWBC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Building fund in memory of Pastor Lynn. Mailing address Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 15 Broyles Rd, Chuckey, TN. 37641
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.