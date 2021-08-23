JOHNSON CITY — The Rev. Mack A. Houston Sr., 96, Piney Flats, passed away Saturday at his residence.
He was a Carter County native and the son of the late John and Ethel Leonard Houston. Rev. Houston attended Cave Springs Elementary School, Happy Valley High School, East Tennessee State University and Milligan College. He completed studies for the ministry at Duke University and Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.
He loved movies and started attending movies in 1935 and viewed hundreds of films, especially B-Westerns. He owned a large collection of DVD’s, mostly westerns but also classics. He organized film clubs in Elizabethton, Johnson City, Wytheville, Virginia, and lastly in Piney Flats, which began in 1992 until 2017. He shared his love of westerns with hundreds of fans and friends. He attended many Western Film Festivals from 1972 through 2010, where he met more than 400 movie stars, directors, stuntmen and other people in the film industry.
He was a veteran of World War II, having served with the 35th Infantry, 25th Division, from 1943-45. He was wounded on Luzon Island in the Philippines on Feb. 5, 1945. He earned 14 medals during his military career. He served as Chaplain of the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and was active in veterans affairs following his discharge.
His greatest love was the ministry. Following his military service, he became employed by Mountain Home Veterans Affairs. After eight years at the V.A., he received his call to the ministry in 1957. He retired from the active ministry in the Holston Conference United Methodist Church in 1988 but continued to serve the Lord with occasional preaching and serving as interim pastor on two occasions. His love and passion were preaching. He was noted for his intense visitation, especially to the hospitals and nursing homes. He led devotions at a Johnson City nursing home for 11 years. He preached to United Methodist congregations but also as guest minister in Baptist, Presbyterian, Pentecostal and other denominations. His goal was to be a community pastor, and to offer service to all people. He served 13 churches during his ministry, mostly in the Johnson City district. He was ordained by Bishop Ellis Finger in 1968 at his home church, Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church on S. Roan St. He loved the United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Rev. Houston is preceded in death by his son: Mack “Andy” Houston, in March; and his first wife: Joyce Clark Houston, in 1989.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years: Helen Whitaker Houston; a daughter:, Sabra Houston; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and many church friends.
