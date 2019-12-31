The Rev. Neal McGill, 86, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He retired after 22 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service and a minister.
He attended Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church as long as his health permitted.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean Conflict.
He was a graduate of Kirkman High School and McKenzie Business College both in Chattanooga.
He lived what he believed and was a very gentle and loving person.
Rev. McGill has served as pastor in Soddy-Daisy, South Pittsburg, Signal Mountain and Dayton. Also, in the Greeneville Area, Red Hill Church and Jones Chapel Church of God of Prophecy. His last pastorate was at the Casi Full Gospel Church for several years where he was instrumental in the construction of the new building.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years: Bertie; one daughter and son-in-law: Arlene (Tommy) Ayers; one son and daughter-in-law: Mike (Lisa) McGill of Soddy Daisy; seven grandchildren: Michelle, Michael, Jennifer, Kelli, Allison, Ashely and Brian; three stepchildren: Kenneth (Melinda) Ricker of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Connie (Jerry) Jones of Greeneville and Mitzi Ricker Jones of Greeneville; and two stepgrandchildren: Garrison and Alex.
He was the son of the late John Henry McGill and Viola Christopher. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Virginia Jean McGill, two sons: Gregory Duane McGill and Jeffrey McGill; a grandson: Jordan Ayers; a great-granddaughter: Journee Ayers; four brothers; and one sister.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Jim Fields officiating.
Interment will be Monday at 1 p.m. in Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga with the Rev. Rodney McGill officiating.
Pallbearers will be: family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Brown, Tommy Collins, Charlie Greene and Joe Harrison.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.