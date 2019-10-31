MARSHALL, NC — The Rev. Olan Rice, 81, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday morning after an extended illness.
Olan was a minister of the Gospel for many years, having pastored for 18 years at Culvin Creek Community Church in the Spillcorn community of Marshall, North Carolina. He had previously pastored at Easter Gap Church, Spillcorn Church of God (Bakers Creek) and Union Valley Church in Madison County, Marshall, North Carolina. Many people were saved under his preaching. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. One of the preachers who will be officiating his service, Jason Shelton, was saved and called to the ministry under his leadership. His well-known advice to everyone he met was to “Keep on keeping on for the Lord.” Revelations 21:4 “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for former things are passed away.”
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Irene Rice; and his first wife and mother of his children: Barbara Franklin Rice.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years: Imogene Rice; his children: Eugene (Marie) Rice and Debra (Gary) Ledford; a stepdaughter: Tina (Richard) Crum; four grandchildren: Kelly (Bobby) Payne, Anthony Rice, Ashley Rice and Crystal Greene; four stepgrandchildren: Krystina Goolsby, James Hope, Robert (Josie) Bradley and Kristen (Jason) Davis; nine great-grandchildren: Katie Windsor, Bella Payne, Kailey and Brantley Ball, Tenley Sams, Kason Gordin, and Alexis, Candace and Thatcher Rice; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren: Mina, James and Hayleigh Goolsby, Kathryn and Susan Hope, Mason (Arianne) Payne, Lily, Lydia and Lainy Bradley, Alex and Scarlet Davis; and sisters in-law and brothers in-law: Landon (Jan) Franklin, Louise (Sonny) Rice, Scott (Carol) Shelton, Kathy Fortner, Atlas (Paul) Carter and Wilma (Max) Williams.
The family will be receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Madison Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Madison Funeral Chapel with Ministers Ray Shelton, Buster Shelton and Jason Shelton officiating.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Rice, Eugene Rice, Ricky Payne, Bobby Payne, Alan Buckner and Gerald Rice.
Honorary Pallbearers are all fellow ministers and members of the congregations of the churches he has pastored over the years.
Interment will follow in the Olan Rice Family Cemetery on Big Laurel Road.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.