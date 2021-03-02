Greeneville native the Rev. Paul Fillers passed away Dec. 27, 2020, of Covid19. He was 89 years old.
Paul leaves behind his wife: Margaret of Marble, North Carolina; children: Robin of Warrenville, Illinois, Charlene Dunn of Cumming, Georgia, and Obadiah of Gainesville, Georgia; and grandsons: Nate Fillers of North Logan, Utah, and Richard Dunn of Cumming. He also leaves behind many relatives in the Greeneville area including Renda Scott and Arvin Fillers.
Paul was preceded in death by his first wife: Martha Sharp of Linton, Indiana. They were married from 1952 until her death in 2012. Paul was also preceded in death by his parents: William Perry and Blossie Fillers; his brothers: John, Ford, Mitchell and Guy; and a sister: Elizabeth.
Paul was a retired minister serving God as a pastor in the states of Indiana and Georgia. He was active in Men and Women of Action.
Paul donated his body to science, but due to Covid 19 restrictions he was cremated.
His request was that anyone who wished to please make a memorial donation to Men and Women of Action, 1510 Stuart Rd NE, Suite No. 209, Cleveland, TN 37312.