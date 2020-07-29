The Rev. Rex Brown, 82, of Tusculum, passed away Monday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He was a retired Cumberland Presbyterian minister with 64 years of service.
He is survived by his son: Mark Brown of Afton; a granddaughter and her husband: Leia and Emil Thompson of Limestone; a brother and sister-in-law: Jim and Darlene Brown; a nephew and his wife, Tim and Amy Brown; a niece, April Brown; a great-niece: Morgan Brown; and a great-nephew: Sam Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Fannie Chloe Brown.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Tammy Greene officiating.
Interment will be in Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Gray, Billy Britton, Jeff Aiken, Steve Painter, Chris Wilhoit, Emil Thompson, Doug Treadway and Patrick Hankins.
