NEWPORT — The Rev. Robert Jerry Cline, 75, of Mosheim, was called home to be with the Lord suddenly Friday.
He was a member of the Clay Creek Baptist Church. He was ordained as a deacon at Cosby Missionary Baptist Church till he was called to Preach at the Old Path Cross Roads Baptist Church. His Love was the Lord, family and baseball.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Charlsie Cline; brothers: Neil Cline, Curt Cline, Jimmy Cline and the Rev. Walter “Creed” Cline; and sisters: Mary Woods, Barbara Clowers, Margie Marshall and Grace Evelyn.
He is survived by his wife: JoAnn Cline; a daughter and son-in-law: Starr and Ron Ball; a granddaughter: Ariel Ball; and a grandson: Eli “Sam” Ball, all of Newport; a sister: Peggy Cline of Morristown; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends Sunday at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral services followed in Manes Chapel with the Rev. Ron Ball, the Rev. Glenn Ball and the Rev. James Cline officiating.
Burial will be Monday at 1 p.m. Monday in Bewley’s Chapel Cemetery.
