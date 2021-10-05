The Rev. Tommy Bullard entered into rest Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Tommy was loved by many for a generous giving heart and his love for Jesus.
Survivors include his fiancée of eight wonderful years: Susan Hartman; one son: Derrick and Tina Bullard; a grandson: Brantley Bullard, who Pappy loved dearly; his father and stepmother: Moss and Jan Bullard; brothers: Earl (Geneva) Bullard and David (Stacy) Bullard; sisters: Elly (Frankie) Smith and Amy (Sammie) Willis; several nieces and nephews; and his special pet: Coco.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Barbara Boyer Bullard; stepmother: Fannie M. Bullard; sisters: Lisa Allsop and Deborah Bullard; and brothers: J.D. Wampler and Robert M. Bullard.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Ken Thacker officiating.