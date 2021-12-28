The Rev. Tommy Lee Sellers, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Dec. 20.
He was a member of New Jerusalem Church.
The family states, “He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.”
He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Martha Sellers; his children and their spouses: Tina and Greg Bell, Teresa Sellers and Carlos Maston, Tammie and Dallas Deyton, Bobby and Angela Sellers, Barbara Sellers, Rosa and Jordan Nease, Brittany Sellers and Ricardo Sellers; his grandchildren: Shyann, Gavin, Bryson, Amaura, Grace, Christina, Josh, Corey, Quiten, Rose, Leona, Coyote, Chase, Shalin, Madelyn, Mayson, Noah and Madison; seven great-grandchildren; and four brothers.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Myrtle Sellers; two sisters: Rose and Joann Sellers; and a son: Caleb Sellers.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Greg Bell officiating.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.