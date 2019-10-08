The Rev. Van Johnson passed away Saturday.
Preacher Van held the position as pastor of numerous churches throughout his 54 years of ministry in Greene, Grainger, Hawkins and Cocke Counties. Preacher Van loved the Lord, his family and his congregations. He was also involved in missionary work in Mexico during his time as a pastor.
He is survived by his wife: Betty Johnson; two sons: Johnny, and Jimmy (Penny) Johnson; one grandson: Branddon Johnson; a sister: Julie Putman; a brother: Douglas (Trish) Johnson; two sisters-in-law: Claudette (Lonnie) Matthews and Angie (David) Hale; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather: Flora and Carson Malone; his father and stepmother: Denver and Loraine Johnson; and an infant daughter: Jenny Johnson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Zion Methodist Church at Baileyton with Rev. Doyle Pruitt officiating. Family and Friends are ask to meet at the funeral home at noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Bledsoe, Buford Knight, Lonnie Matthews, Bobby Matthew, Kenny Wines, David Gibson and Ronald Matthews.
Honorary pallbearers will be his numerous friends and church families.