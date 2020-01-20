“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28
The Rev. William A. “Bill” Hughes, 72, of Greeneville, passed away unexpectedly at 12:04 a.m. Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Bill was a native of Fairlea, West Virginia, a son of the late Wilson and Gleta Hughes.
He received Bachelor Degrees from Johnson Bible College and East Tennessee State University. He also earned a Masters Degree from ETSU. Bill further studied at Lincoln Christian Seminary and the Emmanuel School of Religion at Milligan College.
Rev. Hughes was a minister for 52 years. During his pastorate he served as youth minister at Newport Christian Church. He then went to Geoff, Illinois, to serve as pastor. He returned to Greeneville to pastor Central Christian Church. He served as pastor of Mountain Valley Church of the Brethren, Harmon’s Valley United Methodist Church, Midway United Methodist Church, Carter’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Carter’s Station (Albany) United Methodist Church, Romeo United Methodist Church (15 years), Bulls Gap United Methodist Church (16 years), and Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, where he served six years before his retirement in June 2019.
Bill was also an educator for 37 years in the Greene County School System. His career began at Glenwood Elementary School. He then taught at South Greene High School, Camp Creek Elementary School and Mosheim Elementary School. He returned to Glenwood to teach seven years before his retirement in 2006.
After his retirement, he taught English as a Second Language for one year at Tusculum View and continued to work part-time as an educational assistant in the Greeneville City School System, currently serving as an educational assistant at Highland Elementary School.
Bill also enjoyed farming, collecting antiques, traveling and University of Tennessee sports.
His favorite pastime was playing “Poppy” for his grandchildren.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 47 years: Patricia Hartman Hughes; three cherished children and their spouses: Michael Hughes and Vera Click, Matthew and Amanda Hughes, and Melanie and Jeremy Simerly; three grandchildren, who were the light of his life: Mattison Hughes, Kellan Simerly and Mattilyn Hughes; two sisters: Debbie Harvey and Mary (David) Christian; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Terry and Linda Hartman, and Jeff and Teresa Beach; several nieces and nephews: Derek Beach, Tamara (Clint) Wilcox, Lance Hartman, Jennifer (Jamie) Jackson, Daniel (Mandy) Christian, Amy Christian and Tabitha (Kevin) Monroe; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: T.R. and Ernestine Hartman; and one brother-in-law: Earl Harvey.
The family will receive friends from 2–7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Doug Jennings officiating.
Interment will follow in Hartman’s Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Fain officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Beach, Terry Hartman, Jamie Jackson, Derek Beach, Mark Broyles, James Buchanan, Ken Weems and Tim Hartman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lance Hartman, Patrick Taylor, Linton Taylor, Lynn Hartman, Doug Payne, Jackie Hartman, Mike Combs, Roger Combs, Gary Simerly, and members of the congregations of his former churches.
Bill was a man who cared for others. He spent his life educating young people for successful living and guiding his congregations to serve Christ by loving others. In all aspects of his life, he truly practiced what he preached.