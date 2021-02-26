NASHVILLE — The Rev. William "Bill" Calkin, 86, of Nashville, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday.
He was born in Burnt Praire, Illinois, to William Lee and Claudine Behymer.
He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Elizabeth Stucki Calkin; and brothers: Jim Calkin, Jack Calkin, Bert Calkin and Martin Calkin.
In his early years, he served in the U.S. military and later as a history teacher at South Greene High School in Greeneville.
Bill also greatly loved serving the Lord during his time as Pastor of Harmon Memorial Church of the Nazarene in Erwin before moving to Nashville.
He is survived by his children: Joel Calkin of Nashville and Carol Calkin (Ridley) of Ashland City; four granddaughters: Savannah (Tom) Edwards, Lisa (Manny) Lozano, Rebecca Morris and Christina Josyln; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister: Virginia Davis of Piedmont, Oklahoma.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Nashville.
Interment will be Tuesday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Nashville.