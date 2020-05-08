Rex Allen Gray, 48, of Mosheim, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his son: Dakota Price and partner, Logan Kring of Greeneville; his mother: Nancy Burgin; stepfather: Robert Burgin; sisters and brothers-in-law: Chassidy and Justin Inscore, Tiffany and Tony Wilson of Texas, Ashley Burgin, Natasha and Roy Roberts, Kim and Doug Pitts, and Crissie and Tim Mitchell; brothers and sisters-in-law: Chris and Chassity Gray, and Eric and Mary Kate Shelton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father: Kyle Rex Gray; and his grandparents: Josh and Selma Gray, and Ada Davis.
The family will receive friends Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
The graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, with Hubert Metcalfe officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.