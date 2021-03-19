Rex Tweed, 67, of Greeneville, the South Greene community, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Rex retired after 25 plus years from Meco.
He was a loving, caring, kind person who was good to his family, friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his daughter: Jennifer Freeman; a brother: Doug (Tracy) Tweed of Newport; a sister: Wanda (Pete) Minton of Alabama and Janice Gregg of Chuckey; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents: A.J. and Ruth Tweed; a brother: Jay Harold; and a sister: Connie Tweed.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Olivet Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to help with funeral costs.
The family requested that face masks be worn to the service due to COVID-19.
Kiser-Rose Hill is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.