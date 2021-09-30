Rex Whaley (Died: Sept. 29, 2021) Sep 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rex Whaley, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) Charges Filed Against Student Who Allegedly Spurred Lockdown Search Warrants Served By DTF; 4 Charged GHS Student Taken Into Custody After Lockdown Summer Wells Case To Be Featured On National Show Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.