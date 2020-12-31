Rezetta M. “Rosie” Casteel of Greeneville passed away at the age of 77.
Rosie Casteel, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, was ushered safely into the arms of Jesus Tuesday evening surrounded by her family whom she loved so dearly. She was loved by everyone who knew her, and her contagious smile and warm personality would brighten the day of any who saw her. The “joy of the Lord” was truly her strength and she shared that joy so freely with others. She was a member of People’s Tabernacle Church for 44 years, where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the People’s Tabernacle Choir, and a member of the Ladies Aid Group and was also a frequent visitor and was loved by the congregation of Open Door Tabernacle where her son, Rev. Jeff Casteel is pastor.
Rosie was a 1961 graduate of McDonald High School and was a standout member of the Lady Hornets basketball team having received many awards and accolades. Rosie was an employee of the Greene County School System working with special needs children which she loved very much. Rosie will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her son & daughter-in-law, Rev. Jeffery D. & Tammy J. Casteel; five Grandchildren: Derrick E. Casteel of Nashville, Megan R. (Casteel) Copas & husband, James “Jamie” N. Copas, Neva Rechelle Dye, Devin W. Dye, & Braylee M. Woods all of Greeneville; a very special nephew, Shaun Lister, of Greeneville; four great-grandchildren: Camden B. Kinley, Landri R. Copas, Legend K. Anderson, & Cooper J. Copas all of Greeneville; four brothers and sisters-in-law: Ivan & Jane Harmon of Knoxville, Joe Bob & Gayla Harmon of Greeneville, Arthur & Michelle Harmon of Sevierville, & Robert “Bob” Ball of Greeneville; three sisters: Martha Doty, Judine Gosnell, & Julia Lee Harmon all of Greeneville; many beloved Casteel brothers and sisters-in-law: Regina Casteel, Doyle & Liz Arwood, Anita Sauder, Ken & Martha Harper, Dave & Ann Casteel, Kathy Casteel, Euna Casteel, Phyllis Casteel, Steve & Beverly Casteel, and too many nieces and nephews to name.
She was preceded in death by her father & mother, Everette S. Harmon & Mamie Lee (McAfee) Harmon; her husband of 39 years, Harold E. “Turk” Casteel; her daughter, Tiffney M. Casteel; a brother, James “Jimmy” Harmon; and a sister, Phyllis A. Wills; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Rev. Charles Elmer & Ruby L. Casteel, all of Greeneville.
The body will lie in state from Noon to 6:00 PM on Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Sunday at GreenLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Jeff Casteel, Rev. Kevin Casteel, and the Rev. David Tweed will officiate. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery for service and are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Casteel, Daniel Casteel, Jamie Copas, Steven Harmon, Scott Harmon, Devin Dye, Travis Harmon, and Terry Casteel. Honorary pallbearers will be the congregations of People’s Tabernacle Church and Open Door Tabernacle Church, all present & past members of the South Greene Lady Rebels Basketball Team which she enjoyed watching play over the years, and her many friends and co-workers of the Greene County School System.