WHITE PINE — Richard Allen Shelton Jr., 50, of White Pine, went home to be with his Heavenly Father Saturday.
He was a member of The Avenue Church, Morristown, where he served as a Security Team member.
Richard was a maintenance supervisor at Petoskey Plastics and loved helping his son Cody on the farm. Richard served his community as a longtime board member of White Pine Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Tom and Lucy Shelton; his mam-maw: Loretta Brown; a special uncle: Joe Shelton; and several more aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years: Missy Shelton; a son: Cody (Kaylee) Shelton; his parents: Richard and Cecile Shelton; sisters: Cheryl Ricker, Lisa Shelton and Kim Hensley; several nieces, nephews and other family members and special friends.
Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of social distancing and facemasks.
Friends may pay their respects to Richard between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday at Farrar Funeral Home, White Pine.
Condolences may be sent to www.farrarfuneralhome.com.