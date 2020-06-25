Richard Cox (Died: June 23, 2020) Jun 25, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard Cox, 82, of Wisecarver Road, Mosheim, passed away Sunday at University of Tennessee Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Motorcyclist Killed In Accident On Kingsport Highway Palmer And McInturff To Wed Nathan D. Phillips (Died: June 21, 2020) Joy Helen Johnson (Died: June 17, 2020) Cruising Returning To Greeneville Saturday Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.