Richard “Dick” Muzzio, of Afton, and formerly Manchester, Vermont, passed away peacefully Thursday at the age of 85 in Greeneville. His recent health battles showed his courage in adversity and his strong will to keep going until the end.
Richard started his life out as a gift to his parents, being born on his father’s birthday, May 21. He spent much of his childhood on the heels of his grandfathers, learning how to fix cars, fishing at York Lake (New York), hunting and doing chores to help out the family.
After graduating Ramsey High School (New Jersey), Richard embarked on various jobs which eventually led him to New Jersey Bell and concurrently served for six years in New Jersey National Guard. At New Jersey Bell, he was a repair technician for a few years before meeting the love of his life, Ida Mae Stout.
Richard and Ida built their first house together in Oakland, New Jersey, before getting married in June 1961. The happy couple went on to have two children, Ida Irene Muzzio and John Richard Muzzio.
Richard transferred from New Jersey Bell to New England Bell in 1973; and the family moved to Manchester, Vermont, in 1974. Richard retired from New England Bell in 1990.
Richard and Ida built their last dream home, a log home, in 1995. Retirement for Richard meant many trips with Ida to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to see their favorite country music artists and trips north to see family.
Richard was best known in his neighborhood for his John Deere and Kubota tractors, which he used for lawn mowing and firewood.
Richard spent all of his life active in many hobbies such as muzzleloading and trap shooting, restoring antique canoes, antique automobiles and tractors, and Harley Davidson motorcycles.
He was a member of various rod and gun and antique automobile clubs in New Jersey, Vermont and Tennessee. Richard won many prizes and awards in his shooting days. His car restorations led to prize winning vehicles, such as his favorite, a 1941 Cadillac 60 Special.
Richard will be best remembered for his enthusiastic storytelling of his adventures, antics and his fond and proud memories with his family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years: Ida Mae Muzzio; his parents: R. George and Irene (Lawrence) Muzzio; in-laws: Raymond and Ida May Stout; an uncle; George Lawrence; his grandparents: Henry and Linda (Frangi) Muzzio, and Arthur and Edna (Decker) Lawrence.
He is survived by his two children: Ida Muzzio of Afton; a son and his wife: John Muzzio and Erin Muzzio of White Plains, New York, and his three granddaughters: Jessica Fazio, Caroline Muzzio and Molly Muzzio.
Richard was a valued and honored friend to many throughout his life. He was always willing to help out when needed.
There will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Wounded Warriors and Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.