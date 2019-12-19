Richard Elmer Walker, 83, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at his home.
Mr. Walker was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his sons: Richard and Diana Walker of Oak Ridge, Randall and Angela Walker of Mosheim, and Rodney and Kathy Walker of Tusculum; grandchildren: Phillip Walker, Jordan Walker, Heather and Alex Johnson, Tiffany Walker, Arianna Walker, Jamison Walker and Jared Walker; great-grandchildren: Shaylan Walker, Caden Walker, Kinsley Walker, Tannon Walker, Dawson Gibson, Ethen Walker, Briley Walker, Izabella Johnson and Ashlynn; a brother: Vance and Madge Walker; sisters-in-law: Louise Walker and Dorothy Walker; and a brother-in-law: Dick Carter.
He was preceded in death by his wife: JoAnn Harrison Walker; a grandson: Kieran Walker; his parents: Roy and Effie Mae Walker; brothers: Albert Walker and J.C. Walker; a brother-in-law: Carl Dickson; and sisters: Rosemary Carter and Loucille Dickson.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Dec. 26 at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
The funeral service will be held Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. at Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
The Greene County Honor Guard and the Army National Guard honor team will conduct military honors.
