Richard J. Poinsett passed away peacefully Wednesday.
Dick, as he was known to most and R.J. to some, was born Dec. 8, 1937, to the late Marion and S.B. Poinsett in Bennington, Vermont. He grew up in Mount Holly, New Jersey as the second oldest of four siblings, with older brother, Edward (deceased) (Betsy), and younger siblings, Laird (Janice) and Sharon.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force following graduation from high school, Dick obtained his undergraduate and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech). While studying in Atlanta, he met the young woman who would become the great love of his life and lifelong companion, Judith Ann Gray. They were married on Sept. 5, 1964.
Following graduation, Dick began a career at IBM that had many highlights, including work on the early phases of the U.S. space program that contributed directly to the first moon landing. Following several moves around the country with IBM, during which their two children, Beth and Rick, were born, Dick and Judy made a home in Clemmons, North Carolina. They remained there for nearly 30 years, raising their children, and building many close friendships. After Dick’s retirement from IBM, they retired to the Gray family farm in Greene County. Dick and Judy passed many happy hours sitting on the porch and enjoying the beautiful, ever-changing views of the mountains of the Cherokee National Forest.
When not on the porch, Dick could be found working around the farm, building or repairing something, and playing or watching golf. Considered by all who spent time with him as the smartest man they knew, Dick had an incredible ability to repair and rebuild almost anything, no matter how complex. After his son, Rick, and daughter-in-law, Heidi, returned to the area, he greatly enjoyed working with them to clear land, build a barn, and take care of the constant list of chores that are common to life on a farm.
Dick’s only grandchild, Erich (Elise), son of his daughter, Beth Von Hagen, and her husband, Donald, was a particular joy. Erich and Papa had many fun times together on the farm, playing golf, and on annual family beach trips. Dick shared with Beth and Erich the joy and agony of being a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, and they all cherished the ability to be together to watch the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII in 2018.
Upon marrying Judy, Dick gained a brother-in-law, John (Deane), and sister-in-law, Eleanor (deceased) (John Robert also deceased). Dick also had many nieces and nephews who treasured their time with Uncle Dick.
Dick lived gracefully for 2 years after a diagnosis of stage IV cancer, with his last years full of the patience, kindness and abiding love for Judy that had marked his life.
The family expresses deep gratitude to the staff at Morning Pointe of Greeneville along with those who helped care for Dick through the last 2 years, including Greeneville Internal Medicine and Dr. Mosca, Tennessee Cancer Specialists and Dr. Tumkur; Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice, and the staff, nurses and physicians at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Dick will be missed greatly and remembered fondly by all who were lucky enough to know him.
The family is planning a private celebration of life.
Messages may be sent to the family at the home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Richard J. Poinsett to the charity of donor’s choice, or to the USGA Foundation.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
