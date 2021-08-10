Richard Kent Hill, 77, of Greeneville, passed away early Monday morning at his home. He is now with his Lord, his eternal resting place.
He was born in Greenwood, Indiana, and moved to Eustis, Florida, at the age of four.
He graduated from Eustis High School in 1962 and joined the U.S. Navy and sailed the world.
He leaves behind his wife: Linda Sue; two sisters: Debbie Cooper of Gainesville, Florida, and Janice Walker of Vicksburg, Mississippi; five children: Tammy Senters, David Jarvis, Denise Sbei, Tina Miller and Richard Hill Jr.; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father< Mr. and Mrs. Otis Hill; and a brother: Rodger Hill.
He moved to Greeneville from Apopka, Florida. He enjoyed working in the yard and on his homestead.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Harden Pauli Funeral Home, 1617 South Bay St., Eustis, Florida, followed by a short service.
Burial will be Monday in Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
There will be no graveyard service. Due to restrictions, but observation is available.
In-lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of local arrangements.