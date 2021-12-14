Richard L. Moore, 75, of Morristown, passed away Sunday morning at his home.
He retired from Magnavox.
He attended Encompass Church.
He was a member of Baileyton Masonic Lodge and Shriner’s.
Survivors include his wife: Dollie Moore; nieces and nephews: Ricky (Tammy) Moore, Paula Jones, Sandy Hughes, Christy Moore, Caleb (Vanessa) Hopson, Aaron Hopson and Megan Hopson; and extended family: the Wedding’s.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Stella Moore; one brother: Bill Moore; one sister: Pat Reagan; and a nephew: Mike Reagan.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with C.M. Cobble officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Hopson, Aaron Hopson, Alan McAmis, Jimmie McAmis, Ricky Moore and Chad Moore.