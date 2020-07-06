Richard Lee Jones, 81, of Mosheim passed away Friday at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Lena (Dean) Jones; two sons and daughters-in-law: Johnny and Robin Jones, and Jeff and Sandy Jones; one daughter and son-in-law: Crystal and Travis Warren; seven grandsons: Brian (Alyssa) Jones, Mannix (Chelsey) Jones, Mason Warren, Ethan, Tristen and Xyler Jones, and Dustin Langworthy; five granddaughters: Sydney (Nick) Mathes, Sarah (Dakota) Cox, Emily and Madison Jones and Rose (Don) Pennock; seven great-grandsons: Xavier, Bricen and Hayden Jones, Dominick Mathes, Trayer and Dallas Langworthy, and Greyson Kilgore; three great-granddaughters: Lauren Kilgore, Destiny and Lily Pennock and the expected arrival of a great-granddaughter, Loralie Mathes; one sister: Rita Murr; one brother and sister-in-law: Ralph and Rita Jones; brother-in-law: Donald (Mable) Dean; sisters-in-law: Wilma Jones, Nancy Harrison, Jeanetta Dean and Kathy Dean; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Wilburn and Alma (Franklin) Jones; three brothers: Robert, R. J. and Roy Jones; and two sisters: Ruth Orrick and Renell Jones.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Willoughby Cemetery with the Rev. Buster Shelton officiating.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Jones, Jeff Jones, Travis Warren, Brian Jones, Mannix Jones and Xavier Jones.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.