Richard Lynn Potts, 72, of Greeneville, died Dec. 30, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
He survived by three children: Rachel Lynn Potts, Aaron Zealous Potts, and Abraham Zealot Potts; grandchildren: Kimberly Wilson, William Wilson Jr., Kaitlyn Jackson, Kristen Potts, Isabella Potts, Ireland Potts, Karrissa Potts, Bryson Potts, Autumn Potts, Aerial Potts, Gracie Potts, Annabelle Potts, and Jules Potts; and nephew and niece: Isaac Potts and Gladys Potts.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery at Mountain Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.