Richard M. Cox Sr., 82, of Mosheim, went home to the Lord Tuesday at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
He retired after 32 years from BASF Corporation in Lowland.
He was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Whitesburg.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Patsy Thornburg Cox: his children and their spouses, respectively: Rickey and Joni Cox, Jamey and Paula Cox, John and Natalie Cox, and Michelle (Cox) and Shane Bales; grandchildren: Tara (Cox) and Jonathan Rohrer, Jessica Cox, Abbey Cox, Nathaniel Cox, Andrew Cox, Sabrina Cox, Levi Cox and Parker Bales; two sisters: Mary Fred (Cox) and C.R. Baskette, and Betty Ann (Cox) Lewis; two sisters-in-law: Yvonne Tipton, and Donna and Buddy Cutshaw; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Mary Sue Ricker Cox and Fred Cox; and aunts and uncles: Robert Ricker, Ruth (Ricker) Price, Onie Cox and Mary Robert (Cox) Bailey.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Terry Bunch officiating.
Interment will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bill Bailey, Gary Bailey, Parker Bales, Shane Bales, AL Hall and Stanley Tipton.
