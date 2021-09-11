MORRISTOWN — Richard “Rick” Gordon Sentelle, 78, passed away suddenly Thursday at Morristown Hamblen Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Louise Sentelle Pellett; his father: Gorden Sentelle; and a sister: Christine Sentelle Smelcer.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years: Darlene Sentelle; a daughter: Amy (Scott) Hoyle; a brother: Rusty Sentelle; grandsons: Noah and Elijah; a niece: Ellen Partin; a great-nephew: Erik Partin; a brother-in-law: Lou (Donna) Gentry; a nephew: Beau Gentry; and stepsisters: Deb (Jim) Weiler, Ruth (Gary) Manville and Pat Pellett.
Loved by those who knew him best. Educated to design machinery. Destined to maintain the facilities of the church. Retired to write poetry and prose. Born into sin. Reborn to new life. Freed from bondage. Heir to Heaven.
The family will have a private viewing Sunday at Mayes Mortuary in Morristown. Those who wish may come and sign the register. He will lie in state Sunday afternoon.
A graveside will be Monday morning at 11 a.m. at Bethesda Cemetery with Tony Buchanan and Alan Duncan presiding.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in memory of Richard Sentelle be given to the building fund of Manley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 14153, Morristown, TN 37814.