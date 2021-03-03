Richard Shipe, 84, of Knoxville, departed this life Saturday.
He was born Jan. 1, 1937, in Greeneville to Margie and Abraham Shipe.
Richard served in the U.S. Navy.
He retired from Martin Marietta, Y-12 Plant in Oak
Ridge as an electrician.
Richard was highly intelligent and extremely funny. His wit and life stories, he shared with friends and family, were both entertaining and enlightening.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother, father, three brothers, six sisters, former wife
and mother of his children, Joanna Shipe, as well as his stepson, Christopher Smith.
He is
survived by his children: Regina Moore of Knoxville, Gayle Shipe of Hagerstown, Maryland,
Kevin (Latonya) of Atlanta, Georgia, Andrea of Knoxville, Sherri, Upper Marlboro of Maryland and Steven of Greeneville; stepchildren: Ricky (Barbara)Smith of Germantown, Maryland, and Kim
Morrison of Charlotte, North Carolina; sisters: Joanne McDonald of Louisville, Kentucky, Helen (Bucky)Roberts of Morristown and Geraldine Miller of Greeneville; and a host of nieces, nephews,
grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, 208 N. College Street in Greeneville. The funeral services will follow at noon in Jeffers Downtown Chapel.
Interment will be GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with full military honors.