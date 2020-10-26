Richard William Johnson, 83, of Mosheim, formerly of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Jamestown, New York, went to his eternal home with Jesus Friday.
He was born June 6, 1937, in Jamestown, New York, to William Herman Johnson and Margaret Eleanor Amelia (Larson) Johnson.
He went hunting and trapping with his father. They stretched, dried and sold the hides.
Richard graduated from Chautauqua High School in 1956. He went to college for a short time in Buffalo, New York, and learned computer programming.
He met Lois Dodd on a blind date and they were married Feb. 14, 1959, in Pilgrim Memorial Church.
He worked at Fairbanks Farms as a butcher in Ashville, New York, from 1956 to 1972. In July 1972, the family moved to Port Charlotte, Florida. From 1972 to 1997, he worked at Publix Super Market in the meat and seafood department.
Richard was a Christian, he attended Bibles Chapel Baptist Church in Midway. While living in Florida, he was a member of Punta Gorda Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, where he loved to sing in the choir.
He was a devoted father and he loved his children and grandchildren. He was a joy to be with, he had a good sense of humor.
Richard leaves behind to mourn his passing, his wife of 61 years: Lois Johnson; one son and daughter-in-law: Bruce Richard and Tammy Johnson of Telford; two daughters and sons-in-law: Brenda Suzanne and Greg Terrell of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Kathryn Jane Price of Oregon, Ohio; grandchildren; Brandon, Jason, Ariel, Jake, Jennifer, Ginger, Cassandra, Deborah, David, Christopher, Caleb, Cameron and Cody; many great-grandchildren; a sister: Phyllis Jean and Arthur Swanson of Randolph, New York; a sister-in-law: Nancy and Chauncey Park of Jamestown, New York; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Bible and the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will follow in Brown Springs Cemetery.