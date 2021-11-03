Rick Allen Shackleford, 60, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at Holston Valley.
He retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
He was a lifelong livestock trader, with his daughter, Jada “Tater”, who was his partner. He bought and sold many goats, sheep, calves, horses and donkeys. He enjoyed going to various stockyards to buy animals.
He was a wonderful husband, daddy and granddad.
He is survived by the love of his life: Miriam Shackleford; a daughter and son-in-law: Jada “Tater” and Brad Watts; a daughter and her fiancé: Jessica McKay and Gregg Hilemon; a granddaughter: Pepper; an uncle and aunt: Junior and Wanda Shackleford; a special cousin: David Shackleford; two sisters-in-law and their husbands: Deborah and Hovie Gregg, and Sandra and Rick Phillips; one brother-in-law: Mike Willis; his four-legged family: Cinch, Mossy, Sadie and Oakley; and special friend: Cole Broyles.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Mary Gardner; his grandmother: Bessie Shackleford Collins; his father-in-law, who was like a dad: James Willis; and an aunt: Ann Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. David Anderson, the Rev. Marvin Watts, and the Rev. Junior Shipley officiating.
The graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jim Bob Moore, Eddie Crum, Mike Keller, Hovie Gregg, Darrell Bracken, David Shackleford, Mark Shackleford and Brian Shackleford.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.