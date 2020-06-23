RICKEY KEITH JOHNSON

Rickey Keith Johnson, 61, of 107 Cutoff, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

He was a farmer.

Rickey was a member of Church of God Church.

Rickey loved to mow yards and work on farms.

He is survived by his wife: Lisa Johnson of the home; a sister: Agnes Correll; a sister and brother-in-law: Rita and Robert Trusty; brothers: Gary Johnson and John Johnson; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Everette and Brenda Aldridge; several nieces and nephews; and special pets: Lucky and Speck.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Earnest and Lounell Johnson; a sister: Nancy Cutshall, brothers: Donnie Johnson and Junior Johnson; and brother-in-law: Bill Correll.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Allen and Sharon Mathes officiating.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

