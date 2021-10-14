Rickey Lynn Mullins, 52, of Greeneville, passed away Friday in Winchester.
He is survived by a son: Kody Mullins of Austin Texas; two brothers and a sister-in-law: James Mullins and wife, Becky, of Hazard, Kentucky, and Stevie Mullins of Greeneville; aunts: Evelyn Morgan, Trula Morgan and Wanda Whitaker; and two uncles: Johnny Mullins and Jimmy Fry.
Rickey was the son of the late Clyde Mullins Jr. and Della Mullins. He was preceded in death by a sister: Lisa Graham; a sister-in-law: Rhonda Mullins and two aunts: Carol Holmes and Judy Crawford.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
