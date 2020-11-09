Rickey Lynn Trantham, of Afton, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 64.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Baileyton.
Mr. Trantham retired after 40 years from the Greeneville Water Commission.
He never met a stranger and laughed easily, and he would give anyone anything.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years: Sheila; his son: Brandon and daughter-in-law, Cara; three grandchildren: Eden, Callie Rae and Bennett; his sister: Penny Trantham of Knoxville; his sisters-in-law: Joy Trantham of Greeneville and Connie Glover of North Carolina; his cousin: Connie Ripley of Gray; his nieces: Cindy (David) Repsher of Knoxville, Teresa (Randy) Quarles of Jefferson City, Amy and Casey Best of Greeneville, Susan Metcalfe and Julie Alderman of Greeneville; his nephews: Matt Glover and Adam Glover of North Carolina; several other great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great nieces; and special friends: Jim and Darlene Brown, Mike Norton, and T.W. Harrison, whom he called a son.
He was predeceased by his parents: Lawrence and Helen Trantham; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Haskell and Ruth McClain; his sister: Nancy (Bill) Tullock of Jefferson City; his brothers: Ronnie (Shirley) Trantham of Midway and Jack Trantham of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Sandra Best of Baileyton; and a brother-in-law: David Glover of North Carolina.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Everyone is asked to meet by 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Doughty-Stevens to go in procession for the 2 p.m. graveside service on at Fairview Cemetery. The Rev. Mark Liebert will officiate the funeral service, and The Rev. Tanner Mundy will officiate the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Brown, T.W. Harrison, Jason Cobble, Mike Norton, Marty Southerland and Joey Harmon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Brown and Mitch Lowe.
Condolences may be sent to the Trantham family at www.doughty-stevens.com.