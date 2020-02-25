Rickey Ricker, of the Camp Creek community, passed away Friday at his home.
Rickey the man who lived life to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife: Debbie Ricker; a son: Dusty Ricker; a daughter: Angie (Brian) Hopson; grandchildren: Garett and Emma Ricker, Kelsie White and Tyler Hopson; a brother: Rodger (Rita) Ricker; sisters and brothers-in-law: Sandy (J.C.) Bishop and Babe (Jake) Beaver; an uncle: John (Cookie) Crum; and several nieces, nephews and their spouses.
A gathering of friends will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the home,1575 Camp Creek Road, Greeneville. The Rev. Troy Cutshall will speak.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be made to the Shriner’s Hospital at 315 Mimosa Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920, in memory of James Rickey Ricker.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
