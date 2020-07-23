Ricky Dean Feezell, 59, of Sevierville, went home to be with the Lord Monday while at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born and raised in Greeneville.
Mr. Feezell attended East Tennessee State University.
He worked as a security guard for Walter State Community College. He went on to be a police officer for the City of Pigeon Forge Police Department for several years and later worked as a security officer in Greeneville.
Mr. Feezell was the founder of the Biblical Christian Counseling Organization.
Survivors include his daughters: Crystal and Kelly Benight; two grandchildren: Leighton and Rylan Benight; a longtime friend: Elizabeth Feezell of Sevierville; two sisters: Judy McClanahan and Linda Foshie, both of Greeneville; one brother: Bob Feezell of Greeneville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Dorothy Hartman Feezell.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the Feezell family at www.doughty-stevens.com.