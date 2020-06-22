Ricky K. Johnson (Died: June 21, 2020) Jun 22, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ricky K. Johnson, 61,of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cruising Returning To Greeneville Saturday Palmer And McInturff To Wed Joy Helen Johnson (Died: June 17, 2020) Shelia Renee Smith (Died: June 16, 2020) Man Dies After Hanging Self In Jail Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.