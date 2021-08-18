Ricky Lee Fann, 63, of Doty Lane, passed away Sunday at his residence
He worked for Greene County Solid Waste.
He was a member of Burnetts Chapel.
He is survived by his wife: Rose Fann; sons and daughter-in-law: Justin and Terry Wilhoit, and Timmy Fann; and three daughters: Amber Fann, Ashlee Cook and Katie Cook, all of Greeneville; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his father: Lee Fann of Mosheim; a brother and sister-in-law: Tim and Vickie Fann of Greeneville; one sister: Sandra “Sandi” Russell of Greeneville; his mother-in-law: Linda Lilley Cook of Greeneville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Bertha Fann; and a daughter: Amber Rose.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Graveside services will be Saturday at noon in Burnetts Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Todd Ricker and the Rev. Kenny Cook officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
