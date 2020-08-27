Ricky Loyd Shelton, 48, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He attended Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church.
Mr. Shelton loved hotrods and cars.
He is survived by his wife of 7 years: Janice Shelton; four children: Camrick Shelton, Rachael Davis, Jonathan Davis, and Gregory and Crystal Davis; three grandchildren: Gannon Davis, Hunter Davis and Zaydon Davis; his mother and stepfather: Judy and Roger Nance; two sisters and brother-in-law: Angie and Scott Horner, and Tracy Ray; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Jerry Devoti.
He was preceded in death by his father: Teddy “Wormy” Shelton; and his grandparents: William “Red” and Clyde Shelton, and Willis and Violet Lane.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Steele officiating.
Interment will follow at River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jerome Devoti, Jerry Devoti, Jerry Evans, Brandon Saylors, Jamie Bowers and Larry Freeman.
