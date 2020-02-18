Ricky Lynn Ward, 59, of the Sunnyside community, died Saturday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He worked at Walmart Distribution Center and Walmart Auto Center for more than 20 years.
He loved to be outside hunting, working on his Mustang and enjoyed mowing the yard. He loved taking his family to Dollywood and riding the rollercoasters.
He is survived by his loving wife: Johnna Ward; daughter and son-in-law: Kristin and Dwayne Thomason; a son: Ricky Lynn Ward Jr.; three granddaughters: Victoria and Cholie Thomason, and Alora McDonough; two grandsons: Jeremy Jenkins and Bryant Roberts; two great-grandchildren: Evalynn Hurd and Daymian “Peanut” Jenkins; his mother: Joann Ward; a brother and sister-in-law: Billy and Miranda Ward; two nieces: Shasta Stewart and Shiana Morgan; and great-niece and great-nephew: Benley and Aubrey Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his father: Eugene Bill Ward; an aunt: Jewell Hughes; his grandparents: John and Ida Murray, and Josephine and Lawrence Ward; and two uncles: Oscar Ward and Charles Ward.
The Ward family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jim Fillers and the Rev. David Knight will officiate.
Interment will follow in River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Boyd Griffith, Phillip Shelton, Dave Huff Jr., Jeremy Jenkins, Dwayne Thomason and Johnny Bill Murray.
Honorary pallbearers will be his friends at Walmart and Walmart DC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ward family.
