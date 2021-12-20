Ricky Richard Norton, 64, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East
Ricky was a very talented pencil artist and was musically inclined.
He was preceded in death by his father, NeHanie Norton.
Survivors include his sons: Cody Hilton of Bristol, Virginia, and Dallas Hilton of Lenoir City; his mother: Sarah Ann Norton; a brother: Donnie (Patricia) Norton; sisters: Violet Price, Sandra Norton and Tracy (Chris) Kilday; and several nieces and nephews.
At his request there will be no formal services.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.