Ricky “Rick” Landers, 62, of the Caney Branch community, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his sisters: Mae Landers and Vickie Landers; a brother: Robert Yokley; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; an aunt: Jeanetta Manis; uncles: Watten Landers, and Earnel “Ball” Landers; and a special friend: Mary Laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Onnie Gunter and Henrietta Landers; and great-nephews: Matthew Landers, and Anthony Hamilton.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Family and friends are asked to meet Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to Union Chapel Cemetery for the 2 p.m. graveside service. The Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw and the Rev. Walter Moore will officiate.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.