Ricky “Rick” Lynn Wisecarver, 44, of South Central community, passed away Sunday at his residence.
Rick was a Healthcare Administrator. He was a graduate of King College where he received his Master’s Degree and a graduate of Tusculum University. He was a devoted caregiver, both professionally and personally.
Rick was considered part of the church family at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
He was an avid University of Tennessee fan especially the Lady Vols.
He is survived by his life partner of 15 years: Brian Martin Hensley; one brother and sister-in-law: Timothy and Stacy Wisecarver of Jonesborough; one nephew: Michael Craig Wisecarver; an aunt: Rose Anne Carpenter of the South Central community; an uncle: Michael Brown and his wife, Susan, of South Central community; and several cousins including a very special cousin: Lisa Lady-Broyles of South Central community.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Lois Brown Smith; and his grandparents: Ted and Norma Jean Brown, and Elizabeth “Dib” Wisecarver.
There will be no formal services at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family expressed a special thanks to Caris Healthcare and his nurses, Zonya and Carol.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.