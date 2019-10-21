MORRISTOWN — Ricky Robinson, 53, of Bulls Gap, went to be with the Lord Friday. He was a diesel mechanic his entire life and loved dirt track racing.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Evelyn Pinkston Robinson; and his grandmother: Angelean Long.
Survivors include his son: Ricky Lee Robinson Jr.; sisters: Donna (Gary) Pease, and Lisa (Roger) Dockery; a brother: Bryan (Teresa) Robinson; as well as several nieces, nephews and a special nephew: Eric Pease; and a special friend: Lynn Davis.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center ICU.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home.
Graveside services are planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday in Phillipi Cemetery in Bulls Gap with Bryan Robinson officiating.