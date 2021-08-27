KNOXVILLE — Ricky S. Verran, of Knoxville, was born March 27, 1956, and passed away Wednesday at the age of 65.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Mary Katherine Verran; along with four uncles and six aunts.
He is survived by daughters: Kimberly Nicely, Rachel Verran, Rebecca Verran, Catelin Verran, Victoria Verran and Aerionna Verran; brothers: Nelson Verran, Andy (Ann) Verran and Darrell (Melissa) Verran; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike.