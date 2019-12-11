Rita Ann Ball Setser, 72, of Buffalo, New York, formally of Chuckey. Psalms 23 summed up her life and her walk with Christ. Psalms 91:2 “I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him I will trust”.
She was an active member, as long as her health permitted, of New Hope Southern Baptist Church, Buffalo.
She was a daughter of the late Sherman “Bill” Ball and Rotha Breckenridge Ball of Williford, Arkansas.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Teresa and Mark Hensley of Jonesborough; two sons and wives: DeWayne and Mary Setser of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Kenneth “Kenny” and Sue Setser of the home, Buffalo, New York; three granddaughters: Joy Abelseth, and Maranda and Tara Setser; two grandsons: John Mark Hensley and Troy Wayne Setser II; three great-grandchildren, that loved their “GG” very much: Elizabeth, Zoe and Patty; and three sisters and brother-in-laws: Elaine (Eric) McAnelly of Cypress, Texas, Nancy Webb of Fort Mohave, Arizona, and Mary (Mike) Myroth of Esmond, Illinois.
She was preceded in death in 1988 by her loving husband of 23 years: Troy Wayne Setser; a sister: Sherry Ball Hensley; and a great-grandson: Cameron Ray “ Bruce” Abelseth Jr.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Weston Hensley officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.