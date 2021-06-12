Rita Fay White, 63, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at her home.
She was a dedicated employee of International Paper of Morristown.
She is survived by three daughters and sons-in law: Georgetta and Vance Woods, Barbara Tarlton, and Crystal and Kenneth Martin; grandchildren: Michael Mitchell, Katherine Lephew, Roy Cole, Austin Martin and Braylon Simpson; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Peggy and Richard Tarlton; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Don and Mattie Persinger; a grandson: Caleb Tarlton; and a sister: Violet Massengille.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.