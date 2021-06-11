Rita Faye White (Died: June 10, 2021) Jun 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rita Faye White, 63, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Marcus Rodney Kiker (Died: June 3, 2021) Camp Creek VFD Frames Creative Fundraising Idea Marcus Rodney Kiker (Died: June 3, 2021) Gidget Ann Babb (Died: June 6, 2021) Patricia Norton Baughard (Died: June 7, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.