Rita Patricia Benko age 99 of Greeneville passed away peacefully Thursday surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Benko was a loving wife and mother who was devoted to her family.
Mrs. Benko was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she met her husband, John. In 1957 they moved to Murfreesboro. In 1962 they relocated to Greeneville.
While raising her family she was active in the Notre Dame Catholic Church’s womens group and the Altar Society. She also delivered regularly for Meals on Wheels.
Mrs. Benko was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, John F. Benko, Sr.; parents Thomas and Catherine Smith; brothers Thomas, Paul, and Michael; sisters Mary Senik, Catherine Sapienza and Joan Lukitsch.
She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law Patricia Benko of Nashville, Kathy and Art Long of Burke, Virginia, and Becky and Kim Chamberlin of Crossville; and two sons and daughter-in-law John F. Benko Jr. of Johnson City and Mark and Martie Benko of Greeneville.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Mark W. Benko, Jr. of Knoxville, Tracie Thompson of Tampa, Florida, Ben Benko of Greeneville, Brian Benko of Tampa, Florida, Mary Benko of Greeneville, Eric Chamberlin of Knoxville and Kevin Chamberlin of Crossville. Other relatives include several great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Joseph Kuzhupil officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be five grandsons. Mark W. Benko, Jr, Ben Benko, Brian Benko, Eric Chamberlin and Kevin Chamberlin and great grandson Drake Benko.
The family would like to express special thanks to Sarah Johns of UT Medical Center Hospice and to caregivers Mary Anne Riddle and Charlotte Secrist and to Eucharist Ministers Tim and Cecilia Marcy.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Notre Dame Catholic Church Playground Fund, 212 Mt. Bethel Road, Greeneville, Tennessee 37745.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.